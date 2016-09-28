Greece has denied that an omnibus of reforms passed by the parliament on Tuesday amount to privatisation measures amid protests and worker walkouts.

All but one of the 153 lawmakers from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist-led coalition in the 300-seat parliament in Athens voted in favour of reforms that will see control of state-owned assets handed to an umbrella sovereign wealth fund.

Greece is undertaking the reforms in a bid to unlock €2.8 billion ($3.14 billion) of loans in time for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers next week, an installment from the country's third bailout in six years of €86 billion, as agreed in 2015.

The fund, known as the Hellenic Company of Assets and Participations, will operate as a holding that groups the Hellenic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) privatisation company, bank stability fund HFSF, state real estate and some state entities.

It will be chaired by Frenchman Jacques le Pape, a close associate of International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde, but Greece's Finance Ministry will retain overall decision-making powers.

In accordance with reforms, Greece's electricity utility PPC, the Attica metro company, and small arms manufacturer Elbo, will be among the first companies to be transferred to the fund for a period of 99 years. Airports, motorways and water utilities will also come under its control at a later stage.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, water utilities workers in Athens and Thessaloniki, the country's largest cities, staged a walkout to protest the transfers. George Sinioris, head of the water company workers association, vowed to stand against the move with court challenges, strikes, building occupations and "other forms of protest."

"They are handing over the nation's wealth and sovereignty," he said.

Greece's trade union federation urged workers to "use all possible means" to prevent a new wave of privatisations, while public sector union (ADEDY) also condemned the transfers. "Health, education, electricity and water are not commodities. They belong to the people," ADEDY said in a statement.