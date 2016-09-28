A South Carolina teenager shot and killed his father then drove to an elementary school where he opened fire with a handgun, wounding two children and a teacher before being tackled by a firefighter who held him for police, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was accused by police of shooting dead his 47-year-old father, Jeffrey DeWitt Osborne.

He then drove a pickup truck about 3.2 km (2 miles) to Townville Elementary School where the suspect crashed the vehicle into a fence surrounding the playground.

After the 14-year-old boy began shooting, volunteer firefighter Jamie Brock pinned him down while staff led children to safety inside the building, Anderson County emergency services director Taylor Jones said in a news conference.

Police arrived within 7 minutes of a teacher calling 911 to take the suspect into custody at the school in Anderson County, located near the Georgia state line about 160 km (100 miles) northeast of Atlanta.

The shooter never entered the building, said Chief Deputy Keith Smith.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office Captain Garland Major told reporters he did not know the relationship between the shooter and those injured at the school. The suspect was home schooled, authorities said.

"The investigation is in initial stages... it's going to be a very slow, methodical and meticulous investigation," Captain Garland Major said.

The teenage assailant was arrested without incident and has no apparent racial motivation or connections to terrorism, Major told reporters, adding that it was still unclear whether he suffers from mental illness.

The shooting left a 6-year-old boy in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Scott Stoller, Anderson County's director of emergency services, told the Anderson Independent Mail.

The other boy and a female teacher were treated and released, said Ross Norton, a spokesman for AnMed Health Medical Center. Both boys were 6 years old, the Independent Mail reported.

One male student was shot in the leg and the other boy was shot in the foot. The female teacher was shot in the shoulder, authorities said. The shooter and victims were white.

Brock, a 30-year veteran of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department, was hailed on social media as a hero and credited with preventing another school massacre.