Russia on Wednesday dismissed a report that concluded Malaysian airliner MH17 had been downed by a Russian-made missile fired from a pro-Russian rebel held village in eastern Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the findings of the investigation launched by the Dutch-led joint Investigation Team (JIT) are biased and politically motivated.

"To arbitrarily designate a guilty party and dream up the desired results has become the norm for our Western colleagues," Zakharova said.

"The investigation to this day continues to ignore incontestable evidence from the Russian side despite the fact that Russia is practically the only one sending reliable information to them."

Earlier in the day, JIT prosecutors have revealed the missile that hit MH17 was launched from Pervomaysk, a pro-Russian rebel-held village in eastern Ukraine.

"Our investigation has shown that the location from where the BUK was fired was in the hands of the Russian separatists," said Wilbert Paulissen, the head of the JIT, in a news conference held in the central Dutch city of Nieuwegein.

According to the JIT, the missile was a Russian-made 9M38, a surface-to-air BUK rocket.

The investigators said the missile launcher was transported into Ukraine from Russia and returned to the country immediately after firing a rocket.

All 298 people aboard died when the Boeing 777 broke apart in midair on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014.