Two stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings worth millions of euros were found in an Italian country house belonging to an alleged drug mafia smuggler 14 years after they disappeared during a heist in Amsterdam, in what the FBI calls one of the top 10 global art crimes.

The recovered artworks — View of the sea at Scheveningen and Congregation leaving the reformed church in Nuenen, which are each worth an estimated €50 million — were taken from the Van Gogh museum in 2002.

"It is a great day for us today to see the works and to know that they are safe and that they are in safe hands," said Axel Ruger, director of Amsterdam's Van Gogh museum.

"We may have to be a bit patient, but we hope that we will have them soon back where they belong," he said, adding that the museum would respect Italian legal procedures.