The architects of a historic peace accord aimed at ending Americas' longest running war – between the Colombian Government and the FARC rebel group – are favourites to win this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The 2014 record of 278 nominations for the peace prize set has been broken with 376 nominations submitted in 2016.

The peace prize will be the most closely watched award at this year's ceremonies, with experts, online betting sites and commentators all placing the Colombian Government and leftist FARC rebels high on their lists of possible laureates.

Russian human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina, Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege – who helps victims of rape, negotiators of the Iran nuke deal Ernest Montiz of the US and Ali Akbar Salehi of Iran, and US whistleblower Edward Snowden are some of the other names who were nominated.

Dan Smith, Head of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), said Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Timoleon Jimenez would make worthy winners this year.

"My hope is that today's Nobel Committee in Oslo is inspired by their predecessors' decision to award the 1993 prize to Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk, architects of the peaceful end of apartheid," he told AFP.

That prize came "at a time when the outcome of the transition was uncertain, and with the aim of encouraging all parties to a peaceful outcome, and it succeeded."