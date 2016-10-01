First it was sports, now it's the entertainment industry which has become hostage to the tussle between Pakistan and India.

On Friday, Pakistan banned the screening of Bollywood films in cinemas across the country and the broadcast of all Indian TV Channels was suspended soon after.

The development came amid rising tensions between the two countries after India claimed it targetted "militants in a surgical strike" across the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region, earlier this week.

Islamabad rejected reports that the Indian army crossed into Pakistan-administered Kashmir to carry out a raid but admitted there were incidents of cross-border firing.

In the aftermath of the skirmish, which resulted in the deaths of several soliders on both sides, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) imposed a ban on all Pakistani stars and technicians working in India on Thursday.

Pakistan's Film Exhibitors and Distributors group responded with a similar ban.

"(Following) the IMPPA decision... the majority stakeholders of the (Pakistani) film industry have decided to suspend the screening of all Indian films until normalcy returns," the group said.

"It is deeply regrettable that a film trade body, the IMPPA, has passed a resolution to ban Pakistani stars and technicians from working in India."