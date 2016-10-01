An armed attack on a Mexican military convoy which left five soldiers dead and ten wounded was most likely orchestrated by sons of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo", a senior security official said.

The ambush took place in the early Friday morning hours near the city of Culiacan in northern Sinaloa state, along Mexico's Pacific coast.

General Alfonso Duarte, the regional defence ministry commander in charge of Sinaloa said the convoy was transporting a detainee, Julio Ortiz when armed men hurling grenades ambushed it causing two vehicles in the convoy to burst into flames.

Allegedly Ortiz was involved in a dispute over control of drug crops between Aureliano Guzman, a brother of "El Chapo", and Alfredo Beltran, a leader of the rival Beltran Leyva cartel.

It is unclear whether Ortiz, who was taken alive by the attackers, is an ally or an enemy of the armed men.