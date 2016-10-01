WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico says sons of El Chapo likely behind convoy ambush
5 soldiers die, 10 others injured after a deadly ambush on an army convoy as drug war in Mexico rages on.
Mexico says sons of El Chapo likely behind convoy ambush
Forensic technicians stand at a crime scene next to the burnt wreckage of a military vehicle, after what local media said was an ambush by gunman on a military convoy to free an injured fellow gunman from an ambulance in Sinaloa state, Mexico. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2016

An armed attack on a Mexican military convoy which left five soldiers dead and ten wounded was most likely orchestrated by sons of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo", a senior security official said.

The ambush took place in the early Friday morning hours near the city of Culiacan in northern Sinaloa state, along Mexico's Pacific coast.

General Alfonso Duarte, the regional defence ministry commander in charge of Sinaloa said the convoy was transporting a detainee, Julio Ortiz when armed men hurling grenades ambushed it causing two vehicles in the convoy to burst into flames.

Allegedly Ortiz was involved in a dispute over control of drug crops between Aureliano Guzman, a brother of "El Chapo", and Alfredo Beltran, a leader of the rival Beltran Leyva cartel.

It is unclear whether Ortiz, who was taken alive by the attackers, is an ally or an enemy of the armed men.

Recommended

"We aren't sure (about the identity of the attackers), but it's very probable that they work for the sons of El Chapo," Duarte told reporters at a joint news conference with Sinaloa Governor Mario Lopez.

"It was a cowardly attack since the soldiers, unfortunately, didn't have a chance to defend themselves," said Lopez.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto promised to bring those responsible to justice in a post on his Twitter page.

"El Chapo" Guzman was re-captured earlier this year following his brazen escape from a maximum security prison in July of last year.

He is currently imprisoned in Ciudad Juarez, a northern Mexican city on the US border, awaiting extradition to the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed