Attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir leaves one dead
Tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan after an Indian border guard was killed during an attack on an Indian army camp in northern Kashmir on Sunday night.
An Indian soldier takes up position at an outpost at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora south-west of Jammu on October 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2016

At least six fighters attacked an Indian army camp in north Kashmir on Sunday night, killing one border guard and wounding another.

The attack on the camp of India's 46 Rastriya Rifles in Baramulla which houses a unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) occurred two weeks after a similar attack killed 19 of its soldiers and ratcheted up tensions between India and Pakistan.

"One BSF personnel was killed and one injured when they tried to enter an army camp," said local Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussein.

Local reports that two fighters had been killed could not immediately be confirmed.

Baramulla is a district capital that lies on the road from Srinagar, summer capital of India's northernmost state, to the frontier settlement of Uri where the Sept. 18 attack on the army base took place.

India launched "surgical strikes" in the early hours of Thursday morning against militant camps on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control, announcing it had inflicted significant casualties.

Pakistan denied any such attack had taken place.

The attack on the camp comes amidst heightened tensions between the two states ever since Burhan Wani, the commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen was killed, leading to protests erupting in Kashmir.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have been at odds over Kashmir ever since independence nearly 70 years ago, fighting two of their three wars over the territory that they each rule in part but claim in full.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
