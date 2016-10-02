At least six fighters attacked an Indian army camp in north Kashmir on Sunday night, killing one border guard and wounding another.

The attack on the camp of India's 46 Rastriya Rifles in Baramulla which houses a unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) occurred two weeks after a similar attack killed 19 of its soldiers and ratcheted up tensions between India and Pakistan.

"One BSF personnel was killed and one injured when they tried to enter an army camp," said local Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussein.

Local reports that two fighters had been killed could not immediately be confirmed.