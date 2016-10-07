Afghan security forces are battling to regain control of the city of Kunduz from the Taliban for the sixth straight day. The fight has brought the city to a standstill as people suffer from shortages of food, water, electricity and medical supplies.

Kunduz's 300,000 residents are left in fear that their city could once again fall to the Taliban. Kunduz became the first urban centre to fall into Taliban hands for 15 days in September 2015; the city has come under attack four times during the past year..

For Afghanistan, the fight for the northern city is seen as evidence of the government's weakened writ at a time when the Taliban continue to make territorial gains. It has been fifteen years since US invaded Afghanistan and the armed group is still a potent threat to sovereignty, attacking areas in the north and south.

Despite government claims that more than 100 Taliban fighters were killed in the first three days of fighting, Amruddin Wali, a local representative, says the group has a presence in as much as 80 percent of Kunduz City.

Wali's claim is in stark contrast to comments Abdullah Abdullah, the chief executive of the unity government, made to CNN.

"Most parts of Kunduz are under government control," Abdullah said during an interview on Thursday.

Residents, however, say the current assault on Kunduz has turned the city into a ghost town.

"It's as if the bullets are raining from the sky. The dead and the injured have been left on the streets," Khaled Samimi, a resident of the Bala Hisar area, told TRT World.

The days of fighting have left people with severe shortages.

"When the fighting stops, even for a few minutes, we go out and search for food and water," Samimi said.

Wali warns of a potential crisis if the fighting continues. "Civilians will continue to die and Kunduz will become the site of a human tragedy," said Wali.

Danger in the streets, on the roads

Naser Mobarez, whose house is located near the city's main hospital, said he tried to wait out the fighting. Within 24 hours, the violence proved too much for him and his family.

By the morning of October 5, Mobarez decided to take his chances on the road. He packed his family in his car and made the three-hour journey to the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Even on the road, the danger did not dissipate, said Mobarez.

Along the way, he encountered bodies — of combatants and civilians — and Taliban checkpoints. With Taliban fighters crouching under trees and firing from the roadside, Mobarez knows he's lucky to have made it out alive.

"I knew that any of us in the car could have lost our lives, but it was just as risky to stay in the city, we had to leave."

The United Nations estimates as many as 10,000 people have fled the city since fighting broke out on October 3. They have sought refuge in nearby provinces — Takhar, Badakhshan and Balkh. Some have even managed to make the seven-hour journey to Kabul, but tens of thousands more are trapped.

Those who are unable to make it out of the city are stuck in what Amnesty International has called "increasingly dire" conditions.

Amnesty warned of severe consequences if aid does not reach residents still in the city.

"Civilians in Kunduz are once again at a precipice, and time is running out. Unless all parties to the conflict permit a humanitarian corridor to allow vital aid in and people to flee, we could soon be looking at a devastating humanitarian crisis," Champa Patel, the South Asia director at Amnesty International, said in a statement released Thursday.

The government has yet to provide official statistics on the dead and injured. However, Marzia Yaftali Salaam, head doctor at the Kunduz Regional Hospital, told TRT World that at least 232 people — mostly civilians — have been brought to the facility in the past five days.

With no aid deliveries into the city since fighting broke out earlier this week, the hospital is quickly running out of supplies. Additional supplies and personnel have been gathered in neighbouring provinces, but cannot be flown into Kunduz under the current circumstances.

As the only medical facility currently operating in the city, staff have been overstretched and have found little time to rest.

Salaam said the hospital is further hindered by the fact that up to 70 percent of the facility's staff has fled the city.