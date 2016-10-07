WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least four killed in Pakistan train bombings
The coordinated attacks targeted a passenger train which runs between the city of Quetta and the garrison town of Rawalpindi.
At least four killed in Pakistan train bombings
Militants fighting the state have frequently targeted transport infrastructure in the province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

Two bomb attacks targeting a passenger train killed four people and wounded 16 in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

The bombs hit the Jaffer Express which runs between the provincial capital, Quetta, and Rawalpindi, the garrison town next to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

"The train was stopped, and then as people were leaving the train, there was another explosion under a different (carriage)," said Kashif Akhtar, a senior railways official.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks but militants fighting the state have frequently targeted transport infrastructure in the past.

Balochistan is the site of China's ambitious $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure project linking its western province of Xinjiang to the Arabian Sea via Pakistan.

Security for Chinese contractors is an issue that the Pakistan government has raised in discussions about the project. In August this year, the ministry of defence said that a 15,000-strong Special Security Division would be deployed for the project.

Recommended

According to some local reports, the target of Friday's attack were military personnel travelling on the train.

Security forces foiled a similar attack on Thursday as an attacker laid explosives on a railway track near Quetta, Akhtar said.

Railway services from Quetta were suspended after the latest incident.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif "strongly condemned the attack and directed authorities concerned to find the culprits and bring them to task immediately," an official statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed