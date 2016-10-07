Two bomb attacks targeting a passenger train killed four people and wounded 16 in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

The bombs hit the Jaffer Express which runs between the provincial capital, Quetta, and Rawalpindi, the garrison town next to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

"The train was stopped, and then as people were leaving the train, there was another explosion under a different (carriage)," said Kashif Akhtar, a senior railways official.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks but militants fighting the state have frequently targeted transport infrastructure in the past.

Balochistan is the site of China's ambitious $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure project linking its western province of Xinjiang to the Arabian Sea via Pakistan.

Security for Chinese contractors is an issue that the Pakistan government has raised in discussions about the project. In August this year, the ministry of defence said that a 15,000-strong Special Security Division would be deployed for the project.