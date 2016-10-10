In what seems to be part of a trend, the second presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton sunk to new lows of political discourse.

Here's the best of the worst:

1. Hey – at least he's not Daesh!

2. For Trump, every black and Latino citizen of the United States comes from the "inner city" (who knew people still talk like that?).

3. "Assad is killing ISIS!"... but no word on who else he's killing.

4. Who's "bag daddy"?

5. Trump said if Muslims see hatred they have to report it, which led some to consider reporting him.