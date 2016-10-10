WORLD
2 MIN READ
9 shocking moments from the second presidential debate
Over the course of 90 minutes Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump managed to insult one another, but left the public scratching their heads.
9 shocking moments from the second presidential debate
Trump said he would assign a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2016

In what seems to be part of a trend, the second presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton sunk to new lows of political discourse.

Here's the best of the worst:

1. Hey – at least he's not Daesh!

2. For Trump, every black and Latino citizen of the United States comes from the "inner city" (who knew people still talk like that?).

3. "Assad is killing ISIS!"... but no word on who else he's killing.

4. Who's "bag daddy"?

5. Trump said if Muslims see hatred they have to report it, which led some to consider reporting him.

Recommended

6. When asked about Islamophobia, both candidates turned the discussion to fighting terrorism.

7. Threatening to prosecute your opponent – certainly a "fresh" approach to debating.

8. Apparently Trump hasn't spoken to Indiana Governor Mike Pence for a while. That might be normal, if he wasn't his running mate.

9. Some might say it takes one to know one...

All in all, the former reality show host and the veteran 30-year politician didn't disappoint. We're all stuck with four more weeks of this, so grab some popcorn and bring on round three.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed