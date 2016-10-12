On a day historically meant to mourn the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Afghans were burying their own dead.

Only hours after an attack on a Kabul shrine left at least 16 people dead, grieving families began to lay their brothers and sons, their daughters and sisters to rest.

The Monday evening attack on the Kartei Sakhi shrine in western Kabul targeted Shia worshippers who had gathered in the hundreds on the eve of the Muslim holy day of Ashura.

The rare sectarian attack was yet another reminder of the grim security situation facing the nation — even in the capital — a week after the European Union signed an agreement with the Afghan government allowing the EU to deport thousands of Afghan refugees, whose asylum claims were denied.

"There is no guarantee here, not even of another second … We came here to pray, nothing else," said Zaker Hussein Gholami.

Gholami, who made the 15-hour trek from the central province of Daikundi, said he the gunman entered from the women's section of the iconic mosque.

Though official accounts only referred to a single attacker, Gholami and other witnesses who spoke to TRT World said there were multiple gunmen inside the mosque.

"I didn't stop praying, not even to save my life. I didn't care if I died, I should have continued to pray."

The gunmen, said Gholami, were wearing the uniforms of a public protection force and armed with kalashnikovs and grenades. They launched at least three of the grenades.

"They started shooting at everyone," Gholami said of the moment he and three others sought shelter in a nearby storage space.

Though the area quickly filled with what was presumably tear gas, Gholami said he caught glimpses of the madness that was unfolding only a few metres away.

Even in the storage space, Gholami was not safe. "He was loading his gun and I was thinking this time he's going to kill me."

Unsure of whether the gunman saw him or not, Gholami quickly climbed a nearby electricity pole to get to the roof of the building. While there, he and a friend, took comfort in the fact that they were surrounded by bricks.