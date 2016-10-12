Burundi's parliament voted on Wednesday to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC), taking the nation a step closer to being the first ever to quit the tribunal.

The move widens a bitter dispute with the international community over the human rights situation in the country. Burundi has been mired in a violent political crisis since April 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to seek a third term in office.

Ninety-four out of 110 Burundi lawmakers voted in favour of the plan, while only two voted against. The decision, which also was unanimously adopted by the country's upper house, is expected to be approved by Nkurunziza later this week.

Gabriel Ntisezerana, a parliament member who voted in favour of the withdrawal, said the tribunal is "a political tool used by powers to remove whoever they want from power on the African continent."

Earlier in this year, the ICC opened an investigation into Burundi, focusing on killings, imprisonment, torture, sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

Since it was founded in 2002, the ICC has focused on prosecuting politically-motivated crimes such as genocide and crimes against humanity.