Bermuda is bracing itself for Hurricane Nicole, a strong Category Four storm, as it churned toward the islands, with forecasters warning of a possible direct hit. The storm's top sustained winds have increased to near 215 kilometres per hour (130 miles).

Hurricanes of this intensity passing close to Bermuda are rare. The tiny British islands in the Atlantic only experienced 3 major hurricanes in the past 70 years that passed within a radius of 65 nautical miles.

"On the forecast track, the core of Nicole will pass over or near Bermuda on Thursday," the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

While Bermuda has sturdy infrastructure and is accustomed to storms, government officials said people were to prepare for the hurricane and remain indoors on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We have a long night in front of us," Premier Michael Dunkley said.