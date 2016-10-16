Turkey's operation against Daesh will continue until its border with Syria is completely secure, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish artillery fire and air strikes, captured the Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh on Sunday, and Cavusoglu said the forces would now advance towards the city of Al-Bab to clear the area, some 29 kilometers (18 miles) from the Turkish border.

On Sunday, FSA fighters also took control of Dabiq's neighbouring villages of Sawran and Osman.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Ankara, Cavusoglu said the operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was on course.

"They [Free Syrian Army] have gained major successes in northern Syria and life is getting back to normal there. That's what we want to see in Syria," he said.

"The target is to continue towards al-Bab and liberate Manbij area completely from Daesh terrorists," the foreign minister said.

In mid-August, Turkish Armed Forces launched Euphrates Shield to secure the Turkish town of Karkamis from Daesh presence in the adjoining Syrian town of Jarabulus, which was cleared in the operation soon after.