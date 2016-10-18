WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rio police tear gas budget plan protestors
Brazilians are angered and holding protests in Rio de Janeiro against a government plan to put limits on public spending.
Rio police tear gas budget plan protestors
Protesters said the spending cuts would hurt health, education and other social programs. Rio de Janeiro on October 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2016

Brazilian police fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting government proposals for budget cuts in the capital Rio de Janeiro on Monday, GloboNews Channel said.

The South American nation has been a hub of protests since President Michel Temer, whose government recently proposed a constitutional limit on federal government spending, took office late August this year.

Protesters said the measure will hurt health, education and other social spending.

When the crowd of an estimated 5,000 people approached the headquarters of state oil company Petrobras, police moved to disperse the demonstrators shortly before 8 PM (2200 GMT). 

They veered off an approved route, left the main protest that was winding down Rio's main downtown avenue and allegedly provoked police, according to GloboNews.

Recommended

The government plan would restrict budget increases to the inflation rate for 20 years. The measure is aimed at closing a budget deficit that exceeded 10 per cent of gross domestic product last year. It also aims to revive confidence in the midst of a two-year recession that has seen Brazil lose 12 million jobs.

Temer was the vice-president under former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, who was removed over corruption charges by the country's Senate earlier in August this year.

He became the acting president and was sworn as the new president, replacing Rousseff who has denied all the charges against her.

In September, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest Temer. They wanted the country to hold immediate elections. Temer dismissed the protests as "small groups, not popular movements of any size," the BBC reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza