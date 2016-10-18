Brazilian police fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting government proposals for budget cuts in the capital Rio de Janeiro on Monday, GloboNews Channel said.

The South American nation has been a hub of protests since President Michel Temer, whose government recently proposed a constitutional limit on federal government spending, took office late August this year.

Protesters said the measure will hurt health, education and other social spending.

When the crowd of an estimated 5,000 people approached the headquarters of state oil company Petrobras, police moved to disperse the demonstrators shortly before 8 PM (2200 GMT).

They veered off an approved route, left the main protest that was winding down Rio's main downtown avenue and allegedly provoked police, according to GloboNews.