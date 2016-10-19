WORLD
Singapore to introduce self-driving buses
The city-state's government hopes driverless vehicles will relieve pressure on the country's strained transportation system.
Self-driving taxis are already going on trial runs in a western district of Singapore. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Singapore will begin testing self-driving buses as part of its vision of using technology to solve its problem of limited access to land and labour.

Like other countries, the densely populated southeast Asian city-state is encouraging the development of autonomous vehicles to get its residents to use public transport.

"They say big dreams start small, so we are collaborating with NTU (Nanyang Technological University) on an autonomous bus trial, starting with two electric hybrid buses," Singapore's transport regulator said in a Facebook post.

It did not specify when the trial would start.

The Land Transport Authority aims to eventually upgrade existing buses with sensors and link them into a self-driving transport system that can navigate Singapore's traffic and climate conditions.

