Singapore will begin testing self-driving buses as part of its vision of using technology to solve its problem of limited access to land and labour.

Like other countries, the densely populated southeast Asian city-state is encouraging the development of autonomous vehicles to get its residents to use public transport.

"They say big dreams start small, so we are collaborating with NTU (Nanyang Technological University) on an autonomous bus trial, starting with two electric hybrid buses," Singapore's transport regulator said in a Facebook post.