Saudi Arabia executes prince for murder
Murder victim's uncle says that execution of Prince Turki bin Saud al-Kabir, a member of Saudi Arabia's ruling royal family, reflects the kingdom's "fair justice system."
Kabir was the 134th person put to death this year in the kingdom. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed a member of the royal family for murder, in a rare case involving one of the thousands of members of the House of Saud.

Prince Turki bin Saud al-Kabir had pleaded guilty to shooting dead Adel al-Mahemid, a Saudi, during a brawl and was put to death in the capital Riyadh, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The nature of execution was not specified but most people put to death in the kingdom are beheaded with a sword.

Kabir was the 134th local or foreigner put to death this year, according to an AFP tally of ministry statements.

The Arab News reported in November 2014 that a court in Riyadh had sentenced an unnamed prince to death for killing his friend.

He lost his life and another person was injured in an exchange of gunfire following a dispute at a camp on the edge of Riyadh in December 2012, the newspaper said.

Desert camps are popular gathering places for Saudis. When the killer realised that his victim was a friend and colleague, he informed the police, Arab News said.

The sentence reflected the kingdom's "fair justice system," Arab News quoted the victim's uncle Abdul Rahman al-Falaj as saying.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
