"It's difficult to put into words, what it took to get here and how it now feels," said an ecstatic Medya. She was struggling to explain her journey from Syria to the small town of Siegsdorf, in Germany's Bavarian region.

Medya was holding two year old Rima – who was one year old when the family had left Aleppo. They had travelled across Turkey and then crossed the Aegean to Greece. Then Bulgaria and finally Germany. "It's given my daughter a chance for a future," said Medya with tears in her eyes.

The region of Bavaria – in the south of Germany - has taken in thousands of refugees since 2014, a few of the million who have landed in Germany in that time. It's changed the makeup of towns like Siegsdorf, where the settlement of four hundred outsiders has become a source of concern for the locals.

"Eighty-five percent of the refugees we have resettled are male and most are single," said Thomas Kamm, the mayor of Siegsdorf. The former mechanical engineer had been mayor of Siegsdorf for a few years when he got a call in the middle of the night. "I was told to urgently prepare for 200 refugees, mainly from Syria who'd be arriving in a few days time," he said. "We converted a soccer field into a resettlement camp almost overnight," he said.

"It was a difficult journey to make. Harder still was to leave my wife and mother behind," said Alaa al Madni, one of the refugees resettled in Siegsdorf by Thomas Kamm.

The forty-three year old has become a mentor to dozens of younger refugees and advises them on coming to terms with life in Germany. "Most of the men here miss their families back home. It distracts them from learning the German language and better integrate in to society," Alaa told TRT World. He said he tells others to remain positive and gives his own life as an anecdotal example. "They need to stay focused and to learn the German language," said Alaa.