Disturbing images showing young men and even children being tortured by the Iraqi army and Shia-allied militias have emerged, raising concern about the safety of residents fleeing the Iraqi city of Mosul.

As the forces backed by an international coalition battle to take over the last stronghold of Daesh, civilians trying to escape have been caught up in the fight.

"After escaping the horrors of war and tyranny of [Daesh], Sunni Arabs in Iraq are facing brutal revenge attacks at the hands of militias and government forces, and are being punished for crimes committed by the group," Philip Luther of Amnesty International said in a recent report.

In the videos and pictures circulating across social media, soldiers can be seen hitting boys with a hammer and guns.

One video shows a child named Ihab Muhamad screaming with pain as ISF soldiers beat him to tell if his family members belong to Daesh, according to Middle East Monitor.

TRT World has not been able to verify the authenticity of the footage.

But analysts have been warning for days that civilians escaping the clutches of Daesh can become victim of sectarian reprisals.