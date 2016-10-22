Pirates in Somalia have released 26 hostages held captive for more than four years after their fishing vessel was hijacked, negotiators said on Saturday.

The sailors from China, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan were taken hostage when the Omani-flagged FV Naham 3 was captured close to the Seychelles in March 2012, when pirate attacks were common in the area.

"The crew is staying overnight in Galkayo. They will arrive in (the Kenyan capital) Nairobi at 1830 local time tomorrow," said John Steed, East Africa region manager for the Oceans Beyond Piracy group.

The mayor of Galkayo in northern Somalia had earlier said the crew was set to arrive in Kenya on Saturday afternoon.

"The crew did not say if ransom was paid," mayor Hirsi Yusuf Barre told Reuters.

Their period of captivity is one of the longest among hostages seized by pirates in the anarchic Horn of Africa nation. According to Steed, only one other group of hostages had been held longer than this one, which spent 1,672 days in captivity.