Kyrgyzstan's government has been thrown into chaos as the Social Democratic party walked out of the ruling majority coalition on Monday.

Should the disagreement between the Social Democratic party, led by President Almazbek Atambayev, and the Ata Meken party remain unresolved, it could destabilise the volatile Central Asian nation of 6 million.

The nation already experienced the toppling of two successive Kyrgyz presidents in 2005 and 2010, respectively.

Parliament deputy Azamat Arapbayev said the move will trigger the creation of a new coalition and may lead to the resignation of the cabinet.

The rift in the coalition comes about after months of disagreements and the refusal of the Ata Meken party, led by Omurbek Tekebayev, to back proposed constitutional reforms.