Divisions at the top of Afghanistan's government deepened on Tuesday after President Ashraf Ghani was forced to reject accusations by his own vice president that he was favouring members of his Pashtun ethnic group.

Ghani's reaction followed incendiary comments from First Vice President General Rashid Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek with a long history of blunt speaking and commanding a sizeable militia, who said the government was wholly run by Pashtuns.

"Anyone who speaks Pashto is a good man," Dostum said at a press conference in the northern province of Faryab.

"If he speaks Pashto and is from Logar, he is even a better person," he added, referring to Ghani's home province in eastern Afghanistan.

Dostum accused a small Pashtun coterie around the president, including National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar, intelligence chief Massoom Stanekzai and chief of staff Abdul Salam Rahimi, of controlling Ghani.

"If they say the milk is black, the president says the milk is black," he said.

The comments, which risk stoking brewing ethnic tensions, were made last week but only gained wide attention after they circulated on social media.

Pashtuns are Afghanistan's largest ethnic group and have always dominated Afghan governments.

But resentment of their dominance has been growing among others, including Persian-speaking Tajiks and Hazaras and Dostum's Uzbek minority.