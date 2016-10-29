WORLD
3 MIN READ
Air strikes kill 62 as Yemen's president rejects peace plan
Yemen's exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi says the UN peace proposal "legitimises the Houthi coup."
Air strikes kill 62 as Yemen's president rejects peace plan
A Yemeni official linked to the internationally recognised President Hadi says coalition warplanes mistakenly hit three homes in the al-Salw district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2016

At least 62 people were killed in multiple air strikes across Yemen carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Saturday, local officials and medical sources said.

The coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels since March 2015 to restore to office internationally-recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi, who was sidelined from power by the Iranian-allied group in late 2014

A coalition air strike in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz hit a residential area and left 17 civilians dead.

"All those in the houses were killed," said a Yemeni official, adding a child and seven women were among the dead.

In the same day coalition warplanes struck a prison in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, killing 45 including inmates.

The prison in the city's al-Zaydiyah district was holding 84 prisoners when it was struck three times late on Saturday, the sources said.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The incidents came hours after Yemen's exiled President Hadi rejected a UN peace plan to end the conflict in the country.

Recommended

The conflict in Yemen has killed at least 10,000 people and unleashed one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the UN which has been trying to lead peace efforts in the country.

The latest peace proposal by the UN to end the turmoil would only be a path to more war and destruction since it "legitimises the Houthi coup," according to Hadi.

Speaking after meeting UN envoy Ismail Ould Cheickh Ahmed in Riyadh, Hadi said the agreement would "reward the rebels and penalise the Yemeni people and legitimacy," the government-controlled Saba news agency reported.

According to a copy of the proposal, the plan would sideline Hadi, and set up a government of less divisive figures.

Hadi fled the armed advance of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement in March 2015 and has been a guest of neighbouring Saudi Arabia ever since.

A UN Security Council resolution a month later recognised him as the legitimate head of state and called on the Houthis to disarm and quit Yemen's main cities. But the Houthis and their allies in Yemen's army have said he will never return.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza