At least 62 people were killed in multiple air strikes across Yemen carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Saturday, local officials and medical sources said.

The coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels since March 2015 to restore to office internationally-recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi, who was sidelined from power by the Iranian-allied group in late 2014

A coalition air strike in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz hit a residential area and left 17 civilians dead.

"All those in the houses were killed," said a Yemeni official, adding a child and seven women were among the dead.

In the same day coalition warplanes struck a prison in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, killing 45 including inmates.

The prison in the city's al-Zaydiyah district was holding 84 prisoners when it was struck three times late on Saturday, the sources said.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The incidents came hours after Yemen's exiled President Hadi rejected a UN peace plan to end the conflict in the country.