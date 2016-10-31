A court in the United Arab Emirates on Monday convicted seven people for having links to the Lebanon-based Shia militant group Hezbollah.

The sentencing comes amid high sectarian tensions in the region as Iran-backed Shia groups clash with Sunni groups supported by Gulf Arab states in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Hezbollah, which is widely considered to be an Iranian proxy originally set up in 1985 to resist the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, has been fighting in support of Bashar al Assad's regime since the beginning of the Syrian civil war five years ago.

The UAE - along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait - is part of a bloc of US allies that opposes Assad and supports opposition forces seeking to topple him.

The bloc, known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in February listed Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation and threatened to expel anyone found to be linked to the group.

Out of the seven people sentenced on Monday, three were Lebanese, two were Emirati, one was Iraqi and one was Egyptian.