South Korean prosecutors on Monday questioned the woman at the center of a political scandal that has shattered public confidence in President Park Geun-Hye, with allegations of fraud and meddling in state affairs.

Suggestions that Choi Soon-Sil, a close friend with Park, vetted presidential speeches and was given access to classified documents has exposed the Head of State to public anger and ridicule and, with just over a year left in office, pushed her approval ratings off a cliff.

There has also been mass street protests in Seoul and other cities to demand Park's resignation. Meanwhile, Choi, who has denied any criminal wrongdoing has handed herself over to prosecutors in Seoul a day after flying back from Germany, begging for forgiveness.

"Please forgive me. I have committed a deadly sin," Choi was quoted as saying by local media as she arrived in Seoul District Prosecutor's office on Monday.

She was dressed head to toe in black and covering her face with a hat and scarf.

Park and Choi have been close friends for 40 years. The precise nature of that friendship lies at the heart of the current scandal which has triggered a media frenzy in South Korea, with lurid reports of religious cults and shamanistic rituals.

The media has portrayed the 60-year-old Choi as a Rasputin-like figure, who wielded an unhealthy influence over Park and interfered in government policy despite holding no official post and having no security clearance.