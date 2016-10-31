Syrian opposition groups opened a new front in Aleppo as fighting continued on the third day of a major opposition counter-attack to break the regime's siege of the opposition-held part of the city.

The fight for the divided city has intensified during the past three days, although it is not clear who is gaining ground, since both sides report conflicting claims.

The regime and opposition groups also accuse each other of carrying out chlorine gas attacks in the northern city of Aleppo where the forces are fighting for full control.

Groups fighting the Syrian regime have made progress in an ongoing operation to break a regime siege imposed on the northern city of Aleppo, said the commander of an opposition group.

"Our campaign aims to break the siege on Aleppo and our forces seek to enter regime-ruled neighborhoods in the city," opposition commander Ammar Saqar said.

He said they have seized regime strongholds in western Aleppo on the first day of the operation, which began on Friday.

"We have broken into the first defence lines of the Syrian regime and allied militias," he said. "The second phase of the operation will start soon."

Opposition and pro-regime sites said most of Sunday's fighting concentrated on the 3000 Apartments housing project in the al-Hamdaniya area. Capturing it would bring the opposition groups to within several kilometres of the heart of the regime-controlled area.

Russian planes resumed heavy bombing of the rebels' new locations in west Aleppo according to pro-regime sites.

Opposition group members say they had taken control of some buildings in the residential area as they seek to penetrate heavily populated areas under regime control.

They added that suicide bombers were deployed on the outskirts of the neighbourhood, a tactic used on Friday when opposition forces seized Dahiyet al-Assad, a cluster of villas once occupied by top army officers covering about a square kilometre on the southwest corner of the city.