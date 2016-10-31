Nigerian soldiers and police raped and abused women and girls that fled violence by Boko Haram insurgents and are now residing in displacement camps, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

Women and girls fleeing Boko Haram's seven-year-old armed campaign are taking refuge in seven camps in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in Nigeria. The militant group, who is against the education of women, have abducted, raped and forced them into marriage, regardless of their age.

"It is bad enough that these women and girls are not getting much-needed support for the horrific trauma they suffered at the hands of Boko Haram," Mausi Segun, a senior Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch said.

Four people told HRW they were drugged and raped. Thirty-seven said they had been coerced into sex through false marriage promises and material and financial assistance.

"It is disgraceful and outrageous that people who should protect these women and girls are attacking and abusing them," Segun continued.

The watchdog said the government is not going after abusers that include "camp leaders, vigilante groups, policemen, and soldiers."

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the allegations.

A 17-year-old girl said she was raped by a policeman who approached her in a camp.

"One day he demanded to have sex with me. I refused but he forced me," she said, adding that it happened once. She said he threatened to shoot and kill her when she discovered that she was pregnant.