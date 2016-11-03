Myanmar police will begin arming and training non-Muslim residents in the troubled north of Rakhine State, police and civilian officials have said.

Human rights monitors and a leader of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority said the move, which was announced on Wednesday, risked sharpening intercommunal tensions in the region.

Rakhine state has just seen its bloodiest month since 2012, when hundreds of people were killed in clashes between Rohingya Muslims and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Additional troops have arrived in the Maungdaw area along Myanmar's frontier with Bangladesh, responding to coordinated attacks on three border posts on October 9 in which nine police officers were killed.

Security forces have locked down the area - shutting out aid workers and independent observers - and conducted sweeps of villages in Maungdaw, where the vast majority of residents are Rohingyas. Official reports say five soldiers and 33 alleged militants have been killed.

Residents of the restive region say civilians have been killed, raped and arbitrarily detained. Houses have been razed to the ground. The government has denied abuses by troops.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has not directly commented on calls from human rights experts urging the government to investigate the allegations of abuse, or on statements from human rights monitors. But she has urged security forces to exercise restraint and act lawfully.

"The problem in Rakhine state is extremely delicate and care is needed in responding," Suu Kyi said on Wednesday.

"The Myanmar government is responding to the issue of Rakhine state based on the principles of the rule of law."

Suu Kyi's government tried to assuage concerns over aid access and rights violations by inviting diplomats and the senior United Nations representative for the country to visit Rakhine.

The delegation urged Myanmar to probe reports of human rights abuses in the troubled state.

"Citizens only"

Ethnic Rakhine political leaders have urged the government to arm local Buddhists against what they say is rising militancy among the Rohingya.

Min Aung, a minister in the Rakhine State parliament and a member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, said the recruits would help protect residents from those responsible for the October 9 attacks.

The government says the attackers have links to militants overseas.

Only citizens would be eligible to sign up for the police training, Aung said, ruling out the 1.1 million Rohingyas living in Rakhine State, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar.