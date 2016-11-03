Overnight air strikes on the Afghanistan northern city of Kunduz have killed at least 30 civilians and injured dozens of others, local officials said.

The Wednesday evening air raids come nearly a month after Afghan and US forces expelled Taliban fighters from the city. The militant group has made Kunduz one of its prime targets in recent years.

"Afghan forces and coalition troops conducted a joint operation against the Taliban insurgents. In the bombardment, 30 Afghan civilians were martyred and 25 others were wounded," provincial spokesman Mahmood Danish said.

Locals say the number could be much higher. A provincial representative speaking to Afghan media said at least 100 civilians were killed and wounded in the strikes.

Angry civilians tried to bring the bodies of 16 civilians to the governor's compound in protest but were stopped along the way. Images of the dead have been circulating on social media.

The US military released a statement acknowledging the air strikes but said they were ordered in response to Taliban fire that killed two of their service members.

The target of the air raids were reportedly two high-level Taliban commanders.