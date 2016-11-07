No one in Boz Qandahari slept the night their village was destroyed by US air strikes.

For residents of the small village of mud houses, which lies on the outskirts of the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, November 2 will be remembered by the sounds of the battle raging around them.

"Stay inside, do not come out, we have come under Taliban ambush," the voice of an Afghan soldier echoed from a loudspeaker.

In the darkness, the air quickly filled with the sound of gunfire, bomb explosions and the whir of the US helicopters in the sky.

Afghan, NATO and Taliban accountsall confirm that at least two US soldiers were killed in an encounter with Taliban fighters earlier in the evening. Locals say it was civilians, not Taliban, who paid the price.

Women and children killed

At least 36 people were killed that night, among them were 11 children and six women. A baby, one-month-old, alsodied in the attack.

Kabul says three of their commandosdied, in addition to the US soldiers. Local media reported that 14 Taliban fighters were killed.

Residents speaking to TRT World said the aerial bombings, which lasted for at least five hours, left much of their modest village destroyed.

"We could hear them, the women and children, but there was nothing we could do. We weren't allowed to step outside,"village elder Mohammad Ayub said.

When the sun finally rose and the fighting had subsided, the chaos turned to grief.

Residents were forced to dealwith the human toll of the latest bout of fighting in the ongoing Afghan war.

Villagers rushed to tend to the dead and injured. Others had to prepare for the inevitable reconstruction. At least 22 homes were razed.

The streets were bloodstained and the remnants of first aid kits were strewn on the roads,possibly from wounded Afghan soldiers locals said were calling out for help from their comrades.

"We could hear them screaming, calling for each other," Mohammad Ayub said.

Calls for justice

Allah Noor, another village elder, who lost six members of his family, including three women, said people demand justice.

"There is nothing left for me. My house is destroyed. My entire family is killed. Who will give them back to me, [President] Ghani, [Chief Executive] Abdullah or the infidels?"

He is most disturbed that he cannot be sure how exactly his family members: his two young sons, wife, daughter, elderly mother and father, died.

"I was with my family in the house, then suddenly the roof came down. Everything was destroyed."

The impact and shock of the blast leftAllah Noor unconscious for hours.