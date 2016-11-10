Disappointment. Dejection. Frustration. These emotions were etched clearly on the faces of Hillary Clinton supporters as they awaited the election results at the party headquarters in New York City, images show. One woman stood with her arms in the air, mouth agape.

"Is this really what America wants? I can't wrap my mind around this! I still have hope," Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a popular actor, tweeted in disbelief.

Val Skorup, a Clinton supporter from Illinois, tweeted, "Is this a reality show gone wrong?"

Electoral college maps glowed red in the early hours of Wednesday, a clear indication that Trump had triumphed over the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with 288 electoral votes to 218. The former secretary of state and US senator had, in fact, won the popular vote, but because of the United States' electoral college system the winner is determined by who gets 270 electoral votes. Electoral votes come from the number of states each candidate wins.

Then came Donald Trump standing in his campaign headquarters ın New York City, delivering a victory speech after winning the presidential election. The image was, until that moment, unimaginable for many.

"I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans," Trump told supporters, adding that he sought guidance from those who did not support him in the past "so that we can rebuild this great country."

"I will always be #WithHer regardless! #ElectionNight #ImWithHer #Elections2016," Courtney Allen from North Carolina tweeted in response to the results that were pouring in, using social media hashtags popular among Clinton supporters.

The shock expressed by Clinton supporters followed days of optimistic predictions for her camp from media and analysts.

The New York Timesforecast overwhelming odds in favour of a Clinton presidency, judging that she had an 85 percent chance of winning the presidential election and 15 percent for Trump. The New York Times used polling data to forecast the winner.

CNN forecasted Clinton winning a clear majority at 268 with Trump at 204, saying that Clinton was in a "stronger electoral position than the GOP nominee."

Polls conducted by CNN show Clinton leading in states such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina, but these states were lost for her on the day of the election, both of them displaying a Trump majority.

Sam Wang at the Princeton Election Consortium did not see Trump moving past 240 electoral college votes, even going as far to proclaim to more than 30,000 Twitter followers that if he did, he will eat a bug. Wang's method is not unlike the FiveThirtyEightand Huffington Post models, using data from state polls rather than national polls as he deems them more accurate.

All these predictions could not have been more wrong.

"Trump will be the next president. I never thought that could happen. I was wrong. So were almost all the experts," tweeted Alan Abramowitz, a political scientist.

"Yes, I am capable of admitting when I'm wrong -- if I'm wrong -- and eating the crow," Natalie Jackson, a senior polling editor at The Huffington Posttweeted.