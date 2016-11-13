Colombia's government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels announced on Saturday a revised peace deal to end 52 years of armed conflict, after voters rejected a previous peace accord in a referendum.

The government and leftist FARC group, which have been holding talks in Havana for four years, said they had incorporated proposals from the opposition, religious leaders and others.

President Juan Manuel Santos hopes to unite the divided nation behind the new deal after the peace process was endangered by its rejection in the October referendum.

Colombian voters were deeply split, with many worrying the FARC would not be punished for crimes, and others hopeful the deal would cement an end to violence.

"We have reached a new final agreement to end the armed conflict, which incorporates changes, clarifications and some new contributions from various social groups," said a joint statement read out by diplomats from Cuba and Norway, the peace process guarantors.

"Building a stable, lasting peace must be the shared commitment of all Colombians, and one that helps polarisation be overcome while including all social and political voices," the statement added.

"We call upon all Colombia and the international community ... to back this new accord and its quick implementation so as to leave the tragedy of war in the past," the two sides said in a statement. "Peace cannot wait anymore."

Colombia's Nobel prize-winning President Juan Manuel Santos stressed: "It is a better agreement."

The new accord was fine-tuned after the groups that opposed the original deal submitted proposed changes as starting points for negotiations.

"We are convinced that this documents highlights viable and possible paths" to end the conflict, said the government's lead negotiator Humberto de la Calle.

"The tweaks and clarifications we have made do not undermine the issues we agreed on, which shaped the first peace deal," he said.

An upbeat chief rebel negotiator Ivan Marquez said "the only thing the new accord needs now is to be put into effect."

At the moment, neither side has made any mention of whether a referendum would be held for the new peace deal.

The US hailed the agreement, and pledged continuing support of a peace plan under which the guerrillas would demobilise and become a political party.