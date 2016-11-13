Hundreds of buildings in the Rohingya villages of western Myanmar's Rakhine State have been torched, amid a fresh spate of violence, according to new satellite images released by Human Rights Watch on Sunday.

Northern Rakhine, which is home to the Muslim Rohingya minority and borders Bangladesh, has been under military lockdown after nine police were killed in surprise raids on border posts last month.

Soldiers have killed dozens of people and arrested scores in their hunt for the attackers, who the government claims are Rohingya militants with links to "terrorists" overseas.

Fresh clashes arose once again on Saturday with two soldiers and six attackers killed, according to state-run media.

Around 60 attackers armed with guns, spears and knives attacked government troops on Saturday morning, according to the state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar.

The army fired back, but at one stage asked army choppers for reinforcement because its troops were outnumbered, the paper said. At least 36 others thought to be involved were arrested, the paper added.

Ye Naing, director of the Ministry of Information said on Sunday the attackers were hiding among the villagers and that not all of the 500 people were militants.

New satellite images released by Human Rights Watch prove that mass arson attacks were carried out against Rohingya villages.

Their analysis revealed that over 400 buildings were torched in three Rohingya villages, where the fighting has been taking place.