It was business as usual at the annual Interpol meeting: delegates from all over the world elected a president to lead the organisation on November 10.

This time, the president is from China. Meng Hongwei, China's vice minister of public security since 2004, will lead Interpol, the global police agency, for the next four years.

Explanation needed

Rights groups say his appointment is concerning. Sophie Richardson, Human Rights Watch's China Director, told TRT World that if Interpol really wants global credibility as a law enforcement agency, "It needs to explain this election and why as an institution it thinks it's appropriate to appoint somebody who comes from a law enforcement context where the police's explicit job is to support a political party."

Meng was, previously deputy director of China's armed police according to the British newspaper The Guardian. The force is "deployed to the country's most unstable areas, including Tibet, the border with North Korea and the far western province of Xinjiang."

​Meng is a Communist Party member, and has explicitly referenced that in how he performed his work.

"'Politics first, party first, and ideology first' is a fundamental principle for peacekeeping forces," he said in a 2014 speech. "We should consistently implement the three 'first' principles in our work ... to build a strong team with a solid political stance."

Interpol is a global police agency established to help with international police cooperation. It is made up of 190 member countries. Some 164 countries were present in this year's General Assembly, represented by 830 police chiefs and senior law enforcement officials.

"In the eyes of children, the police are a symbol of equality, justice, safety, and reliability," Meng told the assembly before he was elected. "China is a country with universal love, and is willing to contribute its efforts to world peace and security."

‘Alarming' appointment

These words did not ring true for everyone, however. The UK-based human rights agency Amnesty International's East Asia Director Nicholas Bequelin has also criticised the decision to appointment Meng as Interpol's new president.

"The appointment of Meng Hongwei is alarming given China's long-standing practice of trying to use Interpol to arrest dissidents and refugees abroad." Bequelin said in a statement, citing Interpol's mandate to work in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"There now needs to be close scrutiny of the kind of notices that Interpol issues at the request of the Chinese government," he said.