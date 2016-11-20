Will the United States change its policy in Syria under the administration of newly-elected president Donald Trump?

It remains unclear.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad has called Trump "a natural ally if he fights terrorists". During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly said: "I do not like Assad at all, but Assad is killing ISIS".

For the hundreds and thousands of people trapped in the 'bombing zones' of Syria, the uncertainty may just mean a continuation of the conflict which has devastated the country and killed countless.

But what do Syrians make of Trump's win? Will it change anything for them?

We posed the question to Syrians living in Istanbul's Fatih district.

Here's what they had to say:

"The world will suffer with us"

Samer Al-Kadri, 43

For me the real question is not how Syria will be affected by Trump's win. The real question is how the world will be affected by Trump? He is crazy and his politics will be dangerous for the world.

We [Syrians] have been suffering for 6 years. Now the world will suffer with us. I think Obama's policies led Trump to be elected as president.

But let me say again, the problem here is not how Hillary or Trump won or lost the election. The real problem is how many people voted for Trump.

Samer moved to Istanbul in 2014 and owns an Arabic language bookstore in Istanbul.

"What happens to Palestine will happen to us"

Mohammed Riyal, 27

I believe that it's better for us to talk about Syria rather than talking about America's issues.

Trump is still new and I cannot say what his policies will be. But I think nothing will change, because what is happening in Syria is just a very old plan and these people are here just to apply it on us.

Briefly, I can say, Syria is the second Palestine. What happens to Palestine will happen to us.

"Obama created Daesh"

Ahmad, 27

I think Trump is going to support Assad, like Obama did. Everyone knows that Obama created Daesh. And when Trump was elected, the first thing he said was "I'm going to end Daesh".

Ahmad did not want his picture taken and did not want to give his surname because he said his family was still living in Syria and they could be targeted by regime forces. He said he was jailed in Syria for no reason and was tortured by the regime forces before he fled to Turkey.