More than 4,600 refugees have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean this year while trying to reach Europe for a better life. Many of these deaths have gone unnoticed.

The death of Gambia's 19-year-old Fatim Jawara in early November, however, changed all that.

Jawara was the goalkeeper of Gambia's women's football team. She drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach European shores by boat.

She had played as part of Gambia's national team in the U-17 women's World Cup in Azerbaijan in 2012. She became a national treasure. At the time, Lamin Kaba Bajo, the president of the Gambia Football Federation, described the 19-year-old as "a talent''.

Jawara's teammates said her parents repeatedly pleaded with her to abandon her plans to make the treacherous journey. In one of their last conversations with her, the young footballer said she just wanted "to follow her destiny and play for a big European club."

While the refugee crisis has mostly focused on refugees from Syria, hundreds of young Gambians are making desperate journeys through the Sahara Desert and then by sea on rickety, overloaded boats to Europe.

More than 7,000 Gambians have left so far this year alone, making it the largest contributor to the refugee influx into Italy, relative to population size.

Young Gambians represent the fourth-largest group of arrivals to Europe by number according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), despite being the smallest country on the African mainland, with a population of around 1.8 million.

"The area I lived in, where I was brought up in the Gambia, some of the houses next to mine have people who died on this route. A lot of people have passed away this way.

"But this [the death of Jawara] was in the newspaper, maybe because of sport and she's a footballer," Modou Barrow, who is the only Gambian footballer playing in the English Premier League, told The Guardian earlier in November.

The Backway

The journey to Europe is riddled with dangers. In some cases it may take months just to travel across West Africa and the Sahara Desert to reach Libya — a hub for refugees setting out for Europe.

With Libya mired in civil war, Sub-Saharan Africa's smuggling networks have boomed over the past two years. From there, Italy and other European countries are only a few hundred miles away.

Experts have dubbed the refugee route "The Western Route," but Gambians have a different name for the dangerous journey to Europe: The Backway.

The Backway is "affecting socio-cultural relations, impacting agricultural production and fuelling insecurity — as mainly the young ones and the elderly are left behind," Sanna Camara, a Gambian journalist who left the country and now lives in exile in Senegal, told TRT World.

"Husbands and brothers have mostly left. Many died leaving women to be widows with no one to care for them.''