Shia militia fighters, the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) or commonly known in Iraq as Hashad al-shaabi, were on Saturday given recognition as a military army by Iraq's government.

Iraq's parliament passed the bill which 208 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the 328-seat parliament attended, but was boycotted by Sunni lawmakers.

Osama al-Nujaifi, Iraq's Sunni-affiliated Speaker of Parliament says the move could potentially spread sectarian divisions between Sunnis and Shias in the country.

"Approving the bill would weaken the military establishment by creating another fighting force that is considered sectarian."

He also called for the law to be revised.

"The majority does not have the right to determine the fate of everyone else. There should be genuine political inclusion. This law must be revised."

But, the country's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is a Shia, welcomed the bill and said the newly-formed Popular Mobilisation Forces Commission (PMFC) "will represent and defend all Iraqis wherever they are."

He added that the PMFC would report directly to him.