A funeral cortege carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro out of Havana left Wednesday on a three-day journey to his final resting place in the east of the island where the former president launched the Cuban Revolution six decades ago.

Castro died on Friday at the age of 90, after ruling Cuba with a mix of charisma and iron will for 59 years. He had stepped down a decade ago and ceded power to his brother, current Cuban President Raul Castro, due to poor health.

The remains will rest overnight in the city of Santa Clara at the mausoleum of Ernesto "Che" Guevara, the Argentine revolutionary who fought with the Castro brothers and died in Bolivia in 1967.

Cubans on the roadside chanted "Fidel!" and waved Cuban flags, displaying nationalist pride for a man who created a Communist state at the US doorstep and became a central figure in the Cold War.

The ashes will be interred on Sunday morning in Santiago de Cuba, where Castro launched his revolutionary movement in 1953 with an assault on the Moncada barracks.