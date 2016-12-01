North Korea has been hit with the toughest sanctions "imposed on any country in a generation" in response to the two nuclear tests it conducted earlier this year.

The new sanctions by the United Nations Security Council target the country's top external revenue source, its coal exports.

North Korea will be restricted from exporting more than 7.5 million tonnes of coal in 2017, a reduction of 62 percent from 2015, under the new international restrictions imposed on Wednesday.

The resolution was spearheaded by the United States and came after negotiations with fellow veto-wielding council member China. It passed by a 15-vote.

China is North Korea's primary ally and one of the few markets for its coal.

Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said the resolution would strip North Korea of more than $700 million in hard currency, dramatically reducing the money it can spend on nuclear and ballistic weapons.