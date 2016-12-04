Why is Uzbekistan voting?

Uzbekistan headed to the polls on Sunday to elect its new president to replace late Islam Karimov.

Karimov, who ran the rich former Soviet republic of 32 million people with an iron fist for nearly the last three decades, died from a stroke in September, aged 78.

Who is challenging the elections?

In the country which has no tradition of competitive elections, all signs indicate that there will be a comfortable victory for the long-serving prime minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is facing three other candidates.

Analysts note the other candidates are not critical of Mirziyoyev or the regime in the country.

"The format for Uzbek elections has not changed since Karimov's death because the regime has not had time to think of anything different," said Kamoliddin Rabbimov, an Uzbek political analyst who lives in France.

"If anything, efforts have been made to ensure other candidates are even more obscure because Mirziyoyev's stature among the population is not yet what Karimov's was," he told AFP.

Mirziyoyev swiftly emerged as Karimov's most likely successor after the speaker of the upper chamber Senate stepped aside for him. Under the constitution, the speaker would normally assume the role of interim head of state.

"Uzbekistan has its own specific take on democracy. There will be no surprises here, unlike in America with Trump," Rabbimov added.

Who is Shavkat Mirziyoyev?

An engineer by training, Mirziyoyev began ascending the Communist Party career ladder in the 1980s, becoming a member of Uzbekistan's legislature by the time the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Later, he served as governor of Jizzakh region and then Samarqand region in the newly founded Republic of Uzbekistan, until he was appointed as prime minister by the Uzbek Parliament and Karimov, in 2003.

Mirziyoyev became interim president following the death of his predecessor Karimov.

According to a 2009 United States embassy cable published by Wikileaks, Karimov regarded Mirziyoyev as "unprofessional" and planned to replace him eventually, although not immediately.

But it is still unknown whether he would be able to establish the same level of authority as his all-powerful predecessor.

What will change under Mirziyoyev's leadership should he win?

During Karimov's 27-year autocratic rule, Uzbekistan enjoyed good relations with foreign powers who are active in the region, however, they were kept at a distance.