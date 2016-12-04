WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany detains senior DHKP-C member wanted by Turkey
The suspect had a price of more than 1 million dollars put on his head.
Germany detains senior DHKP-C member wanted by Turkey
DHKP-C has participated in a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a suicide bombing at the US embassy in Ankara in February 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2016

Germany has detained a suspected leader of DHKP-C militant group, the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday.

The DHKP-C is an outlawed ultra-leftist group listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Britain, the European Union, and the United States. The suspect's detention came after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany of harboring terrorists last month.

Musa Asoglu, a 55-year-old Dutch citizen, was detained in Hamburg, according to Anadolu Agency. The precise day of his arrest is unknown.

Asoglu had a price of one million dollars put on his head. Turkish Interior Minister branded him in the category "red", which refers to the most wanted, in its "wanted terrorists" list.

Recommended

"We are worried that Germany, which has been taking terrorist organizations like the PKK, DHKP-C under its wing, is now becoming a backyard for FETO," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara last month.

DHKP-C participated in a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a suicide bombing at the US embassy in Ankara in February 2013. The group was also behind the killing of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at a courthouse in Istanbul in March 2015.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu