Germany has detained a suspected leader of DHKP-C militant group, the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday.

The DHKP-C is an outlawed ultra-leftist group listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Britain, the European Union, and the United States. The suspect's detention came after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany of harboring terrorists last month.

Musa Asoglu, a 55-year-old Dutch citizen, was detained in Hamburg, according to Anadolu Agency. The precise day of his arrest is unknown.

Asoglu had a price of one million dollars put on his head. Turkish Interior Minister branded him in the category "red", which refers to the most wanted, in its "wanted terrorists" list.