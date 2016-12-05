New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday after eight years in office.

At an emotional press conference, Key said he would not seek a fourth term and cited "family reasons" for his surprise resignation.

"Despite the amazing career I have had in politics, I have never seen myself as a career politician," Key said.

"Over the years I have observed many leaders who, in a similar position, fail to take this step. I can understand why. It is a hard job to leave… But, for me and the National Party, this is a good time to go."

Following the news, Bill English, who is both deputy prime minister and finance minister in Key's cabinet, said he is deciding whether to stand for the leadership of the ruling centre-right National Party.

Reactions

​Key's main rival, Labour leader Andrew Little, paid tribute on Twitter to Key's decision.