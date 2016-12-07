Famous Pakistani celebrity Junaid Jamshed died at the age of 52 in a plane crash in northern Pakistan on Wednesday.

Born in 1964, Jamshed was a very popular recording artist, television personality, fashion designer, actor, and singer-songwriter.

He graduated with a degree in engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore. Before focusing on his music career, he worked as an engineer for the Pakistani Air Force.

Jamshed gained fame and prominence as the lead vocalist for the Pakistani pop group Vital Signs in 1987; their first album, Vital Signs 1, topped the national music charts and included its biggest hit, Dil Dil Pakistan.

He left the group in 1998 to pursue a solo career and released four solo albums.