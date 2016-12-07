CULTURE
Pakistan celebrity Junaid Jamshed dies in plane crash
Jamshed became famous in the 1980s as the lead vocalist for the Pakistani rock group Vital Signs, but retired from music in 2001 to focus on his religious duties.
Born in 1964, Jamshed was a very popular recording artist, television personality, fashion designer, actor, and singer-songwriter. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Famous Pakistani celebrity Junaid Jamshed died at the age of 52 in a plane crash in northern Pakistan on Wednesday.

Born in 1964, Jamshed was a very popular recording artist, television personality, fashion designer, actor, and singer-songwriter.

He graduated with a degree in engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore. Before focusing on his music career, he worked as an engineer for the Pakistani Air Force.

Jamshed gained fame and prominence as the lead vocalist for the Pakistani pop group Vital Signs in 1987; their first album, Vital Signs 1, topped the national music charts and included its biggest hit, Dil Dil Pakistan.

He left the group in 1998 to pursue a solo career and released four solo albums.

Jamshed also owned "J." clothing boutique which operates several outlets throughout Pakistan.

He announced a lifestyle change in 2001, retiring from music to focus on his Islamic religious duties, and joined the Tableegh Jamaat, a worldwide movement in which members encourage each other and the Muslim community at large to practice their religion.

Jamshed was listed by The Muslim 500 as one of the "World's Most Influential Muslims" for his involvement in charity work.

Authors: Abed Ahmed and Emre Iren

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
