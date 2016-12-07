"I regret voting voting 4 you because u chose a woman who will defund public education," said another account, referring to Betsy DeVos.

This is not a laughing matter. This is not a time for glib gloating. Many people of all political stripes feel Trump's victory represents an emergency to their lives and livelihoods. Mocking them might scratch an itch, but it doesn't help anybody.

Part of the blame for Trump voters' disappointment goes to social media echo chambers, multiple parallel universes online where the laws of of political physics vary wildly. The blame for journalists underestimating the likelihood of a Trump win goes to their own echo chamber, where preaching to the choir online, drowned out voices that saw Clinton's victory as far from certain.

"Washington insiders missed the outcome of this election, and we need political reporters to stop relying on Twitter, think tanks and talking heads and combing through documents, talking to people creating policy or voters affected by the issues," Heidi Moore, a media consultant, told TRT World.

What makes these echo chambers so hard to escape is that traditional media, once curators for information the public trusted to pick fact from fiction, have become a redundant component in the way we consume news about the world around us.

Ensuring the media doesn't repeat its mistakes

News comes in three forms; news you must know (e.g. climate change will flood your city); news you should know (e.g. who's running for president); and news you want to know (e.g. who is a cute dog and why), but the algorithms on Facebook and Twitter can't tell the difference, because they're robots. And neither can your friends, most of the time, because that's not their job. Combing for important news out of the noise of current events is our job, and we've been failing at it.

It wasn't always this way. Before the rise of social media, politicians would send out press releases or hold press conferences, relying on journalists to decide whether they warranted coverage at all. If they did, our job would be to pick the fact from fiction. Now, with a single tweet, politicians can bypass journalists and lie more easily than ever. If democracy was a car, then social media cut the brake lines.

"If reporters don't question what politicians say, no one will," Moore added. "The job of journalists is to serve the reader, and stenography doesn't do that."

Moore said that shrinking budgets in newsrooms have made the problem worse. It's harder and more expensive to send someone out into the field to talk to voters or candidates, when there are already tweets or other posts online that seem to serve the same purpose. But it doesn't work as well, and traditional media become less and less relevant the less they engage with the public in real life.

What's the solution? Journalists need to engage with people more, and make readers part of the news gathering process. Instead of just copy-pasting reaction tweets, reach out to the tweeters and see what more they have to say. We need to start making readers deputies in keeping leaders honest, asking them to help us separate fact from fiction and telling people what they need and should know.

Our readers will never trust us as much as they trust their friends. If traditional media wants to remain relevant, we have to recognise that. The reason we should be doing what we do is to keep our readers safe and informed; to give them the knowledge necessary to navigate a complex and confusing world. Repackaging a series of racist lies without reaching out to the people they harm, represents a failure to do our jobs.

Journalists aren't perfect, we're as human as our readers. And we need to stop pretending that we have all the answers, because nobody ever does. But by bringing readers into the editorial process, we can help break our own echo chamber, and theirs too.