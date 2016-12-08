Why was she called India's "Iron Lady"?

Her ability to hold onto power and ward off rivals in a political landscape dominated by men earned her this title. She entered politics at the height of her film career at age 34, and went on to dominate politics in Tamil Nadu, one of India's most developed states, with a population of 78 million people.

In 1982, she joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) political party, drawn into public office by her former co-star and party founder MG Ramachandran.

Jayalalithaa, who starred in 100 films, used her fame to quickly dominate one of Tamil Nadu's biggest political parties. Two years after joining, she was appointed propaganda secretary and by 1991, Jayalalithaa was chief minister, the highest ranking state official, a position she held five times until her death.

What made her so popular?

Some called her a goddess and others called her "Amma," Tamil for mother.

The former teen actress fought against the practise of aborting female foetuses and is praised for increasing access to contraceptives in her state. She set up an all-female police unit to deal with crimes against women.

She also introduced Amma canteens, that offer cheap lunches to millions, as well as subsidised medicine, and water. When Jayalalithaa was convicted for corruption in 2014, over 200 supporters committed suicide.

What about allegations of corruption?