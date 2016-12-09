The Knesset on Wednesday passed a bill that legalises about 4,000 illegal settler homes in the West Bank, Palestinian territory which has been under military occupation by the Israeli army since 1967.

The international community regards all of the settlements as illegal, because they violate the Geneva Convention on civilians living in territory occupied by another country's army. Despite this, about 400,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, and another 300,000 live in East Jerusalem.

Palestinians condemned the bill's passage.