An opera staged in the slums of Argentina's capital is breaking the rules of prestigious opera houses.

The project, by director Pablo Foladori, aims to bring the high culture of the opera to shanty towns in Buenos Aires.

The audience at the improvised theatres like the one in Villa 31, a slum in the heart of Buenos Aires, sits behind a fence or looks on from their windows, as a 300-year-old play, La Serva Padrona, is performed on a street.