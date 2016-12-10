WORLD
1 MIN READ
Slums in Argentina host the opera
A 300-year-old play is attracting a whole new audience in the country's capital, Buenos Aires.
Slums in Argentina host the opera
Composer Giovan Battista Pergolesi's La Serva Padrona, staged in the slums of Buenos Aires, brings high culture to the public. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2016

An opera staged in the slums of Argentina's capital is breaking the rules of prestigious opera houses.

The project, by director Pablo Foladori, aims to bring the high culture of the opera to shanty towns in Buenos Aires.

The audience at the improvised theatres like the one in Villa 31, a slum in the heart of Buenos Aires, sits behind a fence or looks on from their windows, as a 300-year-old play, La Serva Padrona, is performed on a street.

Recommended

The opera project has also created new job opportunities in the slums.

Monica Yanakiew has the report from Buenos Aires.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla