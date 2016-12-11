More than 30 people died when a petrol tanker crashed into other vehicles and burst into flames in Kenya, officials said.

The accident occurred near the town of Naivasha, some 90 kilometres north-west from the capital Nairobi.

"Over 30 people confirmed dead, many injured and over 11 vehicles burnt at a road traffic accident along Nairobi-Naivasha," Pius Masai of Kenya's National Disaster Management Unit said in a statement early on Sunday.

He said the death toll could rise. Police said at least 10 people were injured.

Eleven vehicles were burned and continued to smoulder. The ground around the crash site was scorched. Residents stood around looking dazed, with some taking photos or selfies with their phones.