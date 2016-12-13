ISTANBUL - At a memorial outside the Besiktas soccer stadium, the mood was somber. Thirty-seven policemen and seven civilians were killed here by two blasts last weekend. Some people silently shed tears over rain-sodden flowers on Monday afternoon, some take pictures of handwritten notes: Siz burada ölmüş. siz bir yerlerde ölüyor ve ben burada yaşıyorken ("While we live here helplessly, you are dying for us").

An official from the Danish Embassy places a bouquet of flowers at the memorial site. As he quietly files off, two young Turkish men toss it away in rage. They tear apart the name tags on the bouquets from several western consulates, including cards from Dutch and German diplomats, leaving only the one from Japan untouched.

"We don't believe in their friendship," said Mehmet Tunc, a retired construction worker from Gultepe. "Terror is going to stay here as long as foreign powers are supporting it."

Though a radical terror group named TAK, the urban wing of the PKK, claimed responsibility for the attack, the incident has triggered public anger against Western countries. People believe that the West is supporting various militant groups, including those that pose a security threat to Turkey in its fight against Daesh, which has emboldened groups like TAK.

This comes at a time when many Turks are frustrated by the decision of the European Parliament, which voted in November to suspend Turkey's long-standing accession talks to join the EU.

At the memorial site, one could see people from various political ideologies – from the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to the ruling AK party – standing together, praying for the victims, and condemning the terror act.

Tunc, the retired construction worker, supports the Turkish nationalist MHP, a party that criticises the CHP for deviating from what they view as the founding principals of the Turkish state. An hour before the bombing, he had been inside the stadium, watching the football match between the local Besiktas team and Bursaspor, one of the leading clubs in the country.

For him, the terror strike was an attack on Turkish identity. "We are all together in this," he said. "I did not lose any friend or relative in this attack but I feel sad and I feel angry too."

"This land has hosted so many different nations, established so many states," he said, referring to the Turks' historic role in the region.

From a military standpoint, the Besiktas attack shows the terror group has become more sophisticated in its combat operations.

"The bombers had military expertise to produce such a powerful IED [improvised explosive device]," Metin Gurcan, a former Turkish army officer, told TRT World. "If you trace where this military expertise is coming from, all the fingers point to northern Syria."

Gurcan explained that the PKK, as well as its affiliates, such as the TAK, didn't have much military expertise until the period when foreign powers became involved in the Syrian conflict that began in 2011. In the last three years, he said, as the US and other foreign powers backed and armed various proxy groups against Daesh in Syria and Iraq, the PKK's affiliates have gained extensive military experience.